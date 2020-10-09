GAA GO set to broadcast Laois National Football League games

The GAA have announced that Laois' two remaining National Football League games will be broadcast on GAA GO. Today's announcement means that Laois v Westmeath and Laois v Fermanagh in Division Two of the league will be shown to supporters for a five euro charge per game on the GAA Go platform.

The GAA have committed to streaming every National League game not shown on RTE or TG4 thus meaning that no matter what the Division your County is in, you will have a chance to see them from the comfort of your own home as supporters are currently prohibited from attending games.

"The move is a boost for supporters unable to attend matches due to Covid-19 restrictions, and ensures that they will still be able to see their teams in action," a statement promoting the announcement said.

Pay-per game access will be priced at €5, with county boards facilitating a free access scheme for hospitals and care homes, they added.



Coverage will be produced by RTÉ Sport and Nemeton TV, with Marty Morrissey, Ger Canning and John Kenny among the commentators.

“Providing viewing access to games, albeit through a screen rather than in person for many of our members, has been of utmost importance in recent months and GAAGO’s first step into the domestic streaming market for upcoming Allianz League matches is a continuation of this endeavour," GAA President John Horan said.

"We are delighted to balance broadcast coverage of our remaining fixtures on GAAGO and our linear TV partner stations TG4, eir Sport and RTÉ. The distribution of complimentary match passes to hospitals and care homes in partnership with relevant GAA County Boards is also a very important and positive development.”

Sign-up is via the GAAGO.ie website or the GAAGO iOS and Android apps.

Saturday 17th October

Mullingar: NFL Division 2: Westmeath v Laois 2pm GAA GO

Saturday 24th October

Enniskillen: NFL Division 2: Fermanagh v Laois 2pm GAA GO