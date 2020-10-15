Laois hurling boss cautious on Inter County go ahead

Laois senior hurling manager Eddie Brennan has admitted that he is apprehensive about the Inter County season going ahead this Winter.

With his Laois charges set to play Dublin in a Leinster quarter final on Saturday week, the former Kilkenny forward is wary of how it will all pan out especially given the extra restrictions put in place from tonight stopping people visiting other homes.

While admitting that he would love the games to go ahead, he is left wondering if "we being a tiny bit reckless here?".

Speaking on RTE News Brennan added: "We hope we can get it right and ensure these matches go ahead."

The Garda said he wouldn't be surprised if things changed between now and their game on Saturday week but that as of now, they are preparing as best they can.

"Maybe in light of developments last night whereby there were additional strands to Level 3 in terms of our social interaction, we are being asked not to socially interact with neighbours and friends."

The football league starts back this weekend and Brennan has questioned the whole process considering the limitations that are being put on people in their every day life.

"Half of the counties in Ireland are travelling to the other half of the counties in Ireland to play football...the question is are we being a tiny bit reckless here?".

"Realistically, with the re-emergence or rollout of the National Football League, we have a scenario where half the counties in Ireland are travelling into the other half," said the former Kilkenny forward.

"It seems to contradict what the government guidelines is on this."

Despite his concerns, Brennan and Laois are getting on with things and have best practices and policies in place surrounding Covid-19

"All we can do is do our best. You are definitely not going to force any player to partake in anything they are not particularly happy with."

The Laois boss said he has no doubt that the government is working with the top level in the GAA on this matter.

Laois football manager Mike Quirke has also had his say on Twitter and called for games to be played at neutral venues if it arises that a team is due to travel to a particular County where there may be an increased risk.

Laois are due to travel to Mullingar on Saturday to take on Wesmeath and to Enniskillen the following Saturday to take on Fermanagh in their final two league games with promotion and relegation still on the table.