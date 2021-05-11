Watch Laois hurlers and footballers live from the comfort of your couch this weekend

With supporters still off limits at GAA games, the GAA's streaming service will be coming to the rescue of GAA fans up and down the Country this weekend.

While Eir Sports, RTE and TG4 all have their live games, games that are not on TV will be shown on the GAAGO app.

All Division 1 hurling league games that are not on TV will be shown while all football league games from Division one, two, three and four that are not being broadcast by the above providers will also be available to purchase on GAAGO.

Laois hurlers take on Dublin at 5pm on Saturday evening in O'Moore Park and supporters can sit back and watch from the comfort of their own home for five euro.

It's the same story on Sunday as Mike Quirke and his Laois charges open their football league account away to Clare at 4pm. That game will also be available to purchase for five euro.

Streaming games isn't the same as going to games but in these times we are living in, the RTE/GAA venture will be a welcome return for supporters carrying on from their extensive coverage last year.

For those GAA nuts out there that want to gorge on GAA action over the weekend, a weekend pass can be purchased for 25 euro on this link.

For GAA followers on foreign shores, the games that are being broadcast on Irish TV channels will also be available on the App but not for those living in Ireland.