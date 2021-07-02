35 lucky winners in final installment of Laois GAA all County draw

The final draw of the Laois GAA All County draw took place in MW Hire O'Moore Park on Friday night and once again there were 35 lucky winners.

All in all, supporters from 25 clubs scooped cash prizes with the main prize of 10,000 euro won by Colm and Dylan Kavanagh who bought their ticket through Borris In Ossory Kilcotton GAA club.

The draw was streamed live on Facebook by Laois GAA and it concludes the quartet of draws 2021. With three previous draws conducted over the past two months, Friday's draw brings the curtain down on the latest installment of the yearly draw.

Over 1 million euro was taken in on ticket sales overall with the lions share of that being pumped back into the clubs. All the clubs of Laois were given a quota to sell and any tickets sold over that quota by individual clubs resulted in the club itself benefiting from receiving over three quarters of the 130 euro value of the ticket.

Ballylinan's Lorraine Hickey won a second prize worth 5,000 euro while Audrey Cuddy from the Ballyfin club landed the third prize of 3,000 euro.

See the list below for the full 35 winners from the draw