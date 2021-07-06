Laois U20 hurlers name team for U20 clash with Antrim

James Duggan hit 3-5 last Tuesday in the win over Westmeath

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois U20 hurling manager Ollie Hally has named his team and subs to take on Antrim tonight (Tuesday) in the second round of the Leinster championship.

They have gone with the same starting 15 that got the job done against the Westmeath men with one positional change seeing Cathal Murphy, who was named at wing forward the last day and the star of the show last week, James Duggan moving from the corner out to the wing.

Laois will travel in confidence after their extra time win over Westmeath last Tuesday night winning out 4-33 to 4-27 in a pulsating encounter.

Alan Connolly and Ciaran Byrne will play their third championship game in seven days having played on the team that beat Westmeath last Tuesday before also starting and finishing the Laois U20 footballers defeat at the hands of Wicklow in the U20 football championship last Thursday.

They were 15 points up at one stage against Westmeath but squandered that lead and in the end needed extra time to beat them with the impressive James Duggan firing 3-5.

Should they come out on top, they will move on to a quarter final clash with either Offaly or Kilkenny the following Tuesday night.

Antrim got the better of Down with a comfortable 3-17 to 1-13 win over Down to make the second round and they will pose a significant threat to the O'Moore County.

See video below for the full Laois team and subs

