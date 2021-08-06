Laois GAA club to eliminate single use plastic bottles

A Laois GAA club is going green and planning to eliminate single use plastic bottles.
Ratheniska GAA Club is participating in a national GAA pilot scheme under the theme of waste.
Laois County Council reported the details at the July council meeting.
"They are undertaking a campaign to eliminate single use plastic bottles," the council reported.
The club has already had a visit from Laois County Council's Environment Awareness Officer to carry out a waste audit.
