Laois Offaly Green Minister welcomes €500 k in sports grants with €12 k going to her local club

Minister Pippa Hackett, an avid athlete, ran to the launch of the Green Party policy launch for rural Ireland in Portlaoise ahead of the 2020 General Election
A Laois Offaly Minister has welcomed more than €500,000 for sports and leisure in her constituency while her husband and fellow politican says he is delighted that €12,000 of this is going to the athletics club of which they are both members.
Minister of State Pippa Hackett welcomed confirmation from her Green Party Colleague, Minister Catherine Martin of €312,263 for Laois and €236,189 for Offaly organisations in equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).
“Today I’m delighted to share the good news for sports organisations of Laois and Offaly,” said the Green Party senator.
“This funding supports our local clubs and organisations to provide the facilities necessary to achieve Government objectives of increased participation in sport; and help realise the immense benefits that physical activity can bring to our lives. At a time when we are all buoyed up by our Olympic heroes, this sports equipment funding will hopefully develop our sporting heroes and Olympians of the future.”
A statement said Minister Hackett and her husband Cllr Mark Hackett are both runners, and Minister Hackett is the leader of the Mount Lucus parkrun in Offaly.
Cllr Mark Hackett said: "As athletics is close to my heart, I am especially delighted to see Edenderry AC Seniors receiving €12,000 in this latest funding round"
This funding announcement relates to equipment grants to local, regional and national bodies and is separate to the funding call for capital funding.
Minister Hackett concluded: “I understand from my colleague Minister Martin that clubs who submitted applications which include capital funding requests will be assessed in the coming period and are not included in this announcement".
More News
Minister Pippa Hackett, an avid athlete, ran to the launch of the Green Party policy launch for rural Ireland in Portlaoise ahead of the 2020 General Election
Robert Lewis, age 6, is taged by Lochlainn O'Brien-Crosland, age 6, during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Summer Camp at Portlaoise RFC recently. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.