Deadline extended to enter Laois' Next Superstar talent search

The deadline to enter the Leinster Express run talent search - Laois' Next Superstar - has been extended until Sunday, October 17.

The county has produced global and national stars like Bernard O Shea and Robert Sheehan, but now it’s time to add your name to the list.

Whether you’re 5 or 105, we want to hear from you. This new talent search aims to find the finest undiscovered talent in the county. Can you sing, dance, play an instrument, tell a joke or maybe even juggle while standing on your head? Whatever your talent, this is the competition for you.

You could win a stunning prize package that includes €1,200 worth of vouchers.

The Laois public will decide the winner along with a panel of esteemed local judges. Entrants will entertain the county, country and the world through www.leinsterexpress.ie and who knows, we might even find the next global star right here at home. So come on, get entering!

HOW TO ENTER

You can enter by sending a video clip, no longer than 60 seconds, of yourself performing your talent to our dedicated Whatsapp number 085 8857546. It really is that simple.

From there we will run a series of online polls to let the voting public decide on our finalists. A separate grand finale online vote, as well as adjudication from our panel of judges, will decide our winner.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your clips into us now via 085 8857546

Full list of terms and conditions are available HERE.