Coming of age drama on Portlaoise screen
This week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre, presented in conjunction with the IFI Education Department is the French film ‘Miss Impossible’ (Jamais Contente).
This is a fresh coming-of-age drama about thirteen-year-old Aurore, trying to find a sense of belonging in the world stuck between a beautiful older sister and a brainy younger one.
Rebellious and full of smart answers, Aurore’s parents threaten boarding school, but an empathetic teacher and an offer to join a band give her new possibilities.
New friendships help her open up, realise her own talent and prompt her family to see her in a different light.
Directed by Emilie Deleuze, this France 2016 film is rated 12+ and the running time is 90 minutes.
The film screens at the Dunamaise this Thursday, October 25.
For more information and bookings, visit the venue website at www.dunamaise.ie.
