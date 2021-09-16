Search

16/09/2021

School separation anxiety first in free Laois Offaly series for parents with 21st century challenges

Laois Libraries hosting seminars with their Offaly counterparts

david coleman

RTÉ regular Dr David Coleman is a practicing Clinical Psychologist

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Libraries together with Offaly Libraries are delighted to present a series of online talks and workshops for parents.

Supported by the Dormant Accounts Fund, this Parenting Support Programme invited experts to discuss a broad range of parenting topics currently impacting our children.

The series kicks off on Wednesday, September 22 featuring Helen Vaughan who is IACP Accredited Psychotherapist. Her talk for parents of children aged 5-12 focuses on separation anxiety and helping your child return to school. It begins at 7.30pm.

The full progamme, which runs through November 20, includes a variety of interesting and well-known speakers including Dr. David Coleman, Dr. Mary O’Kane and Sarah Sproule.

"The webinars are a unique way for parents to hear professional experts discuss topics that impact children both in and out of school," say the organisers.

"The series promises to be highly engaging and will focus on the many challenges facing parents in the 21st Century. Subjects covered will include mental health, internet safety, anxiety, nutrition, sexual health, behaviour, sleep patterns and toilet training," say the libraries.

"It aims to give parents simple and practical strategies to help them build healthy relationships with their children and confidently manage issues as they arise.

The programme is open to everyone including parents, caregivers, healthcare professionals, teachers, special needs assistants and those working with children and young people. Events will be hosted on Zoom and attendance is free of charge.

Bookings can be made on Offaly Libraries Eventbrite page and full details are available on the Laois and Offaly website and social media channels.

Laois-based charity wants your support to help save lives

Embrace teams up with Irish Community Air Ambulance for Farm Family Draw

Popular Irish baby shop recalls product over fears of suffocation

Heritage Laois town to feature on RTÉ television for Culture Night

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media