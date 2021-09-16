School separation anxiety first in free Laois Offaly series for parents with 21st century challenges

Laois Libraries together with Offaly Libraries are delighted to present a series of online talks and workshops for parents.

Supported by the Dormant Accounts Fund, this Parenting Support Programme invited experts to discuss a broad range of parenting topics currently impacting our children.

The series kicks off on Wednesday, September 22 featuring Helen Vaughan who is IACP Accredited Psychotherapist. Her talk for parents of children aged 5-12 focuses on separation anxiety and helping your child return to school. It begins at 7.30pm.

The full progamme, which runs through November 20, includes a variety of interesting and well-known speakers including Dr. David Coleman, Dr. Mary O’Kane and Sarah Sproule.

"The webinars are a unique way for parents to hear professional experts discuss topics that impact children both in and out of school," say the organisers.

"The series promises to be highly engaging and will focus on the many challenges facing parents in the 21st Century. Subjects covered will include mental health, internet safety, anxiety, nutrition, sexual health, behaviour, sleep patterns and toilet training," say the libraries.

"It aims to give parents simple and practical strategies to help them build healthy relationships with their children and confidently manage issues as they arise.

The programme is open to everyone including parents, caregivers, healthcare professionals, teachers, special needs assistants and those working with children and young people. Events will be hosted on Zoom and attendance is free of charge.

Bookings can be made on Offaly Libraries Eventbrite page and full details are available on the Laois and Offaly website and social media channels.