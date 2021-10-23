Money for outdoor Laois recreation projects is 'great news'

Grants to enhance outdoor amenities in Laois is great news for a county that has a wonderful array of leisure locations for locals and visitors, according to Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance the €159,549 for eight Laois projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme. He said projects receive some €20,000 each under Measure 1 of the scheme, which is being delivered in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

"This is great news for these projects in Laois. We have wonderful mountain trails, forest walks, rivers and walking trails in Laois for our local communities to enjoy as well as drawing visitors to our towns and villages which will help support the rural economy.

"Well done to everyone involved in their project applications and for the work they complete in their communities which are enjoyed by so many," he said..

The breakdown is below link as follows:

Measure 1 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme provides funding for small repair/development/promotion and marketing. The successful projects are :

Castletown Riverside Walk: Upgrade existing Castletown River Walkway and create a new Fairy Trail, to include picnic area, duck pond, magical child friendly fairy trail, seating and bug hotels €20,000

Whitehorse River Walk Surface/accessibility upgrade: Upgrading of 300m of an existing Whitehorse Trail €20,000

Togher Walkway, Portlaoise: To develop a 400m walkway providing safe access to Togher Woods

Rath Lane Phase 2: Completion of Phase 2 Rath Lane Project. Provision of two mobility scooters, for use by people with mobility issues €19,769

Dunamase College, Portlaoise: To develop an Outdoor Learning Centre at Carrigmeal Woodlands €20,000

Killeshin Reservoir Trail Extension: Phase 2 of the extension to Killeshin Reservoir Amenity walking trail €19,800

Courtwood-Barrow Blueway Access Trail and Amenities: Development of walkway from Grand Canal Blueway at Kilbracken to include picnic area, bicycle rack, biodiversity area and access to carpark and toilet facilities €20,000

River Walk to Spa Bridge , Portarlington: Develop a further stretch of 400m walking trail along the River Barrow €19,980