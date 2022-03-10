Search

11 Mar 2022

Spring into action to help clean up Laois

Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Conor Bergin with Laois County Council Litter Wardens, John Rogers, Emily Doyle and John Ging at County Hall for the launch of Clean Up Laois

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

10 Mar 2022 10:18 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

After a two year break Spring Clean Up Week returns to Laois and people right around the county are being urged to play their part in doing their bit for their communities.

Laois County Council and their sponsors Bord na Mona Recycling are asking local communities to spring into action and join the fight against litter during Clean Up Laois Week which runs from April 18 to 22.

Groups, communities, neighbours and friends are requested to register with the Environment Section to receive packs of bags, gloves and litter pickers and to tackle the issue of litter in their local areas. The collected litter will be gathered by Bord na Mona Recycling during the week commencing April 25. 

Clean Up Laois Week last took place in 2019 and that year the county saw 108 groups registered and in excess of 1,600 volunteers taking part.  We hope that 2022 will be as successful. 

Registration forms are available on the Council’s website, or by emailing or phoning the Environment Section at  cleanupweek@laoiscoco.ie or 057 86 74322.

Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Conor Bergin and Paul Flanagan, Bord na Móna Recycling with Binjy at County Hall for the launch of Clean Up Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Each year this partnership approach to tackling the ongoing litter problem receives so much support from local residents, community groups, businesses and schools and is a testament to the community spirit that this initiative fosters.  Laois County Council acknowledges the great work done by all groups involved and would encourage the public to be extra vigilant in their own areas, by reporting any litter offences, unauthorised waste collectors, or fly tipping on the confidential freephone litter hotline 1800 32 32 30. 

National Spring Clean has been operated by An Taisce since 1999 in partnership with the Department of Environment, Heritage & Local Government and local authorities throughout the country. 

This initiative is Ireland’s biggest and longest running anti-litter campaign and makes a real impact on local environments. 

