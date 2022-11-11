Fancy a wardrobe clear out? Laois school can help

Donate to the clothes collection
Are you living in Laois and fancy a clear out some old clothes before Christmas helping Laois children in the process.
Well then the school fundraising clothes collection for St Joseph's NS in Borris-in-Ossory should be a big help in achieving your goals.
The organisers just want you to bring your black bag of clothes to the old FÁS office in Borris (Eircode R32FP79) on Thursday, November 17 and Thursday, November 23 between 9am and 10am or 2pm and 2.40pm both days.
All types of clothing accepted, even with holes. Shoes (tied), hats, belts, cutains, towels, bed linen also welcome.
However, duvets, pillows, soft toys won't be accepted.
