17/10/2021

WATCH Arrive n Jive in Laois where you can learn all the jiving moves

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Jiving never really went out of fashion in Ireland and for many its a popular way to make friends.

With lockdown measures eased, people are back on the dancefloors jiving again meeting old and new friends along the way.

A new Laois Beginner Jive course is starting on October 28 in Philomena's Hall at Bloom HQ in Mountrath for anybody who would like to give it ago.

Arrive and Jive is the name of a new four week beginner course which runs from 8pm-9.30pm. No partner or experience required.

"We go through all the basics moves so you will feel confident dancing at your next wedding or social event," says the organisers.

Cost and how to book at www.TomJive.com

