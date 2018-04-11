WATCH: Well known Irish faces launch Pieta House Darkness Into Light Wake Up campaign

Pieta House and Electric Ireland have today launched Wake Up, the annual Darkness Into Light campaign inviting the Irish nation to wake up and walk with Pieta House on Saturday, May 12 to raise vital funds for suicide prevention, suicide bereavement and self-harm.

As a proud partner of Pieta House’s annual Darkness Into Light event, now in its tenth year, Electric Ireland together with Pieta House has produced Wake Up! Let’s Be Kind, an emotive video aimed at raising awareness that how we treat each other is a matter of life and death, while also helping to de-stigmatise suicide and self-harm in Ireland.

Musician and Mental Health Activist Niall Breslin, Academic, Writer and Mental Health Advocate Sinéad Burke, Sports Broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Bi Polar Bear Wear founder and 2018 Darkness Into Light t-shirt designer Stephen Considine, Dublin GAA All Ireland Winner Nicole Owens and Fair City actor Eric Lalor all feature in a captivating video and campaign to highlight the issues of suicide and self-harm.

Former front man of The Blizzards, Niall Breslin, is a mental health activist.

“It’s never been more important to highlight the issue of suicide in Ireland and the message of kindness is especially important - I’m delighted to be supporting Pieta House and Darkness Into Light with Electric Ireland.”

Niall Dineen is the Head of Commercial at Electric Ireland.

“This is the sixth year that Electric Ireland has supported Pieta House with Darkness Into Light. This programme fits with our values as an organisation and our determination to continue to support the communities in which we live and operate in.

"We continue to be deeply moved by the number of staff and customers who actively participate in the sponsorship by getting up to walk at the crack of dawn and equally, the stories people share about their experiences.

"Sadly, suicide continues to be an issue for so many families in Ireland and we know the work that Pieta House do continues to be of vital importance in helping to create a brighter future for people in their hour of need," he said.

Brian Higgins is the CEO of Pieta House.

"Thanks to the generosity of all our participants and supporters, all of our services remain free, but the demand for them is ever-increasing. We all need to wake up to the stigmas that lead people to the point of self-harm or suicidal crisis and subsequently to the doors of Pieta House to seek help," he said.

Darkness Into Light has become much more than a fundraiser; it is now a global movement which touches the hearts and minds of people throughout Ireland and around the world with over 180,000 participants taking part last year.

Electric Ireland and Pieta House are encouraging people to Wake Up and Walk from Darkness Into Light at 4.15am on Saturday, May 12th.

All registrations must be completed online by Friday, May 4th to receive the new design, free Darkness Into Light t-shirt via post and secure a spot at a registered location.

Visit www.darknessintolight.ie to register to Wake Up and Walk with Pieta House to help create a brighter future for everyone.

Laois Pieta House Darkness Into Light early bird registration ends tonight.

Location announced for new lifesaving public Mountmellick defibrillator.