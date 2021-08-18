WATCH: Laois Historian reveals importance of Portlaoise in Irish aviation history

Portlaoise has been established as the place where Irish aviation history truly began, in a fascinating lecture by Laois historian Teddy Fennelly.
Mr Fennelly is the President of Laois Heritage Society and the chair of the Fitzmaurice Commemmoration Committee. He has published a book on the achievements of James Fitzmaurice who co-piloted the first east west transatlantic flight.
He has been involved recently in returning the Portlaoise Plane back to the town where it was built. it was the first ever to be built and flown in the Republic of Ireland. It will eventually be put on display in the town.
This 47 minute lecture was recorded as part of Laois Heritage Week 2021.
