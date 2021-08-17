WATCH: two graveyard committees star in new Laois Heritage documentary

Volunteers working to preserve two historic Laois graveyards feature in a new short film, commissioned by Laois Heritage and launched this week.

We Are A Community is a 12 minute YouTube film about the work to preserve Clopook Graveyard, and Killaban monastic site.

In Clopook, the committee have been keeping the grass and briars at bay on the graves of their ancestors for the past 30 years. They also created a wildlife meadow area. Now they also have a grant to have ivy professionally removed and stonework repointed on the church ruin in its centre.

Committee members James Kilbride, Eilish O'Neill and Patrick O'Neill all give their thoughts.

The film then switches to Killabban, once one of the only two towns in Laois, the other being Maryborough back in the 7th century.

There John Moran Chairman and Liam Delaney Secretary explain how Killabban church, founded by St Abban from nearby Sleaty, Carlow, was smothered in ivy up to 2014. With the help of Catherine Casey they got grants to professionally clear it back and save the walls from falling down. That work began seven years ago and still continues.

The film is part of the Laois Stories series, created for Laois Heritage Office by Bailey and Blake Films with the support of the Heritage Council, for Heritage Week 2021. The narrator is Oliver Fallen of the film-makers Bailey and Blake.

"Our thanks to members of the communities of Clopook and Killabban for taking part," say Laois Heritage.

Laois Heritage Week is running from August 14 to 22. See the Laois Heritage Week brochure PDF here.

See more events below.