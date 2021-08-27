WATCH: Laois Aussie footballer's 'exciting news' for his Portlaoise coffee shop

A hugely popular coffee shop in Portlaoise is set to expand, announced by Aussie footballing star Zach Touhy.
The Wandering Elk on Bull Lane opened its doors only last May to queues out the door for its stylish coffees and pastries. It is now set to expand into the unit next door to it.
Zach is co-owner of the Wandering Elk along with Murry Rogers. Watch Zach announce it on The Wandering Elk Instagram.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.