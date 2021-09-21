WATCH Portlaoise prefab demolition marks concrete start of €10 mill project

Concrete work has begun on a €10 million housing project in the heart of Portlaoise.

Work was completed in recent days demolishing a three storey prefab unit on Church Avenue in the Laois town. The prefabs were used by the former Scoil Mhuire school before it relocated to the Holy Family school.

They were located on the site of Portlaoise's much missed former parish church. It is located beside the former Presentation Covent in what is now known as the Old Fort Quarter.

The Sophia Housing project will produce 48 apartments and four houses all with one or two bedrooms for people on Laois County Council’s housing list.

It includes several community spaces and a new public parkland bordering the Triogue River, a plaza and vegetable allotments, on the site of the former Presentation Convent and old Sacred Heart School off Church Avenue.

Apartments are due to be built on the site of the former church. Work on the 3.3 acre could be finished by 2023.