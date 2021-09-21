Search

21/09/2021

WATCH Portlaoise prefab demolition marks concrete start of €10 mill project

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Concrete work has begun on a €10 million housing project in the heart of Portlaoise.

Work was completed in recent days demolishing a three storey prefab unit on Church Avenue in the Laois town. The prefabs were used by the former Scoil Mhuire school before it relocated to the Holy Family school.

They were located on the site of Portlaoise's much missed former parish church. It is located beside the former Presentation Covent in what is now known as the Old Fort Quarter.

The Sophia Housing project will produce 48 apartments and four houses all with one or two bedrooms for people on Laois County Council’s housing list.

It includes several community spaces and a new public parkland bordering the Triogue River, a plaza and vegetable allotments, on the site of the former Presentation Convent and old Sacred Heart School off Church Avenue. 

Apartments are due to be built on the site of the former church. Work on the 3.3 acre could be finished by 2023.

Read also: WHAT IS PLANNED ON THE CHURCH AVENUE SITE?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media