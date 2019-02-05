WATCH: Laois students have made a short film that could save lives

Transition Year students in a Laois secondary school have made a short film that could save lives.

Darragh Barry, James Carroll, John Davis and Jack Delaney star in a four minute video filmed in their school, St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise.

The film simply and clearly demonstrates what are the signs of somebody in cardiac failure, what to do if a person falls unconscious and is not breathing, and how to do CPR and use an defibrillator to save them.

The narrator is John Davis, who by the reaction to his accomplished work could have a future in media.

"Everyone is saying what a great newsreader he would make. The class worked hard on the video and made it within one day," said teacher Christopher Dooley who edited the video with his TY students.

The film is part of an inspiring campaign by three CBS teachers to train up as many students and teachers as possible in CPR.

Christopher with Aine Lannon and Darragh McEvoy were trained to become CPR trainers by the Irish Heart Foundation last year in Laois Education Centre.

"They provided us with dummies and practice AEDs to keep in the school. Since Christmas we have trained about 80 students and we hope to double that by the end of the year. Our TY students did the training as part of achieving their Gaisce bronze award, but it is open to any student. We hope to offer training to staff too," Mr Dooley said.

Everybody who passes training receives a certificate from the Irish Heart Foundation.

"The whole idea came when we learned that the rates of people who need CPR is rising. In a school you can never be too careful. The hope is that if something ever happened people will be trained," he said.

The school with almost 1,000 students and over 100 staff, has three AED machines on site.

"The AEDs are here since the school opened, they are serviced regularly, but the kids hadn't even noticed them even though they walk by them every day. We hope the video will raise awareness in the school, and maybe the wider community too," Mr Dooley said.

Watch their video in full above.