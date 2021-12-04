Search

04 Dec 2021

WATCH - 'Very vicious' weather bomb predicted by Met Éireann's storm forecasting partner

Storm Barra is the next named storm

Conor Ganly

Met Éireann's official storm weather forecasting partner expects low pressure in the Atlantic to suddenly intensify in a matter of hours in a pattern known as 'explosive cyclogenesis' or more commonly weather bomb. 

The Met Office expects the intensification to occur rapidly on Monday in the Atlantic where the stormy winds it produces will be at there strongest. However, the forecaster says the front will move over Ireland and the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the expecting weather with warnings likely.

WEATHER ALERT: Storm 'cyclone' to drag in wintry showers warns Met Éireann #sneactha #snow

Weather Advisory issued by the forecaster

It says it will become very windy, potentially stormy, on Monday night and during Tuesday with rain and hill sleet moving up over the country followed in turn by sunny spells and scattered showers, some possibly wintry. The forecaster says western and northern areas likely to experience the strongest winds but all areas at risk of severe winds especially near to coasts.

Stormy winds and snow in Met Éireann's weather advisory for Ireland next week

Met Éireann says it will still very windy and locally possibly stormy, round the coast on Tuesday night and for a time on Wednesday with cyclonic winds followed by blustery northerlies. The forecaster says these will bring showery conditions over the country, with the risk of some wintry falls in parts but clear or sunny spells to

