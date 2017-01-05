MY SPORTING YEAR - Shane Keegan (Soccer)

Rathdowney native Shane Keegan has been building a strong reputation for himself on the sidelines of League of Ireland soccer, having recently been appointed manager of Galway Utd. He is the second youngest manager in the League of Ireland, and moved to Galway Utd from Wexford Youths. He was in charge of them for five years, a spell which included winning promotion to the First Division.

LOOKING BACK

What was your personal highlight of 2016?

Taking over at Galway United.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2016?

Unfortunately, not from a soccer perspective.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2016?

Getting relegated in a play-off with Wexford Youths.

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2016?

Dundalk, the best League of Ireland side in my lifetime in my opinion. Trying to come up with a game plan to contain Daryl Horgan would give you a headache!

Who gave the best individual/team performance that you witnessed in 2016?

Seamus Callanan in the All Ireland final, pure class.

What was the best sporting event you attended in 2016?

The All Ireland hurling final, even though I was shouting for Kilkenny!

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2016?

Euro 2016 in France, seemed like lads were having great gallery going on out there.

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2016?

If we’d stayed up it would have been almost single handedly down to our centre back Lee Grace….that’s why he’s at Galway United now!

Non-Sporting highlight of the year?

Watching our one year old Conor grow up, he’s great craic.

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2017?

Improve on Galway’s 9th place finish from last year and have a good run in the FAI Cup which they last won 25 years ago

What is you biggest fear for 2017?

Relegation….again!

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2017?

Laois hurlers. The lads put in unbelievable dedication and I’d love to see them rewarded for it.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2017?

The FAI Cup final….with us in it.

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2017?

In Irish football, I think Dundalk player Robbie Benson from Athlone will be main man.

In hurling, you can’t beat a good Austin Gleeson show can you!

PREDICTIONS

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

Can’t see Dublin stopped would love to see Waterford and Derek McGrath pull it off in the hurling.

Premiership and Champions League

Chelsea for the Premiership, they look unstoppable at the moment.

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

My rugby knowledge is poor to say the least so I’ll go with the biased options of Ireland and Leinster

Laois Senior Football and Hurling?

Portlaoise and Rathdowney-Errill to bounce back of course.