In Pictures Mighty Mack craic at the latest Old Fort Quarter gig in Portlaoise

The craic was 90 at The Old Fort Quarter live festival of gigs hosted by Kavaaghs which have proved a big hit in Laois.
Mack Fleetwood headlineed on Friday night, September 10, in the grounds of the Music Generation Laois, Laois Music Centre which is located on the grounds of the old Scoil Mhuire NS.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there and caught the fun on camera which the Leinster Express is delighted to feature. Scroll through the pictures above.
