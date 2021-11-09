IN PICTURES: Laois GAA senior hurling team visit local school

A lucky Laois primary school welcomed the Laois GAA Senior Hurling Champions this week.
The Clough Ballacolla team who claimed back-to-back senior hurling titles for the first time in their history last weekend.
They paid a special visit to St Pius X National School in Ballacolla, warmly welcomed by principal Aidan Keenaghan, pupils and staff.
See our gallery of lovely photos from their visit.
