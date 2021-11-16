Search

16/11/2021

IN PICTURES: 'Fortitude' of pandemic era Portlaoise Institute graduates

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A graduating class like no other has celebrated their award ceremony at Portlaoise Institute.

A total of 220 students obtained a qualification from Portlaoise Institute in the last academic year and enjoyed their graduation ceremony on November 12.

The students received QQI level 5 & 6 qualifications from the 17 QQI Level 5 courses that are available at Portlaoise Institute in a range of areas such as Computer Science, Business, Healthcare, Engineering and Social Studies.

Special guest was Jake Byrne from Portarlington, Jake graduated with Distinction from Portlaoise Institute in 2017 after a productive year in Computer Science. Using his results went on to Maynooth University to pursue a Degree in Software Engineering.

On the night, Deputy Principal Keith McClearn thanked teachers, parents and family members who had played a key role in helping the graduates achieve their awards last year.

“This is a unique class which has had an unprecedented experience of further education. No graduating class in the history of Portlaoise Institute has seen more changes and more uncertainty.

"Indeed, no other class has had to make the transition from on-campus college life to a virtual one, but these graduates did, and they did so with fortitude and positivity which I know will serve them well in the next stage of their journey in life. A sincere congratulations to all our graduates,” the deputy principal said.

The Institute say that the "vast majority" of the graduates have now secured employment and/or used their qualification to progress onto higher education.

