Laois 'decaying ' rural road 'a deathtrap' for 500 kids on schoolbusses

A rural Laois road that is claimed to be "decaying" is a "deathtrap" for 500 children going to schools on busses.

The road is in Killeshin in east Laois, leading to several schools including Knockbeg College.

So says Cllr Ben Brennan who has accused Laois County Council of using development levies paid in his area, to fund services elsewhere in Laois.

"The levy on building new houses, where does it go? I understand it is for roads and lighting but it's not going to our area anyway. It must be going to towns. The roads don't seem to be done as they used to be. They are doing patches here and there, it's not good enough," he said.

He has urged Laois County Council to resurface and to salt the road during frosty weather.

"Bus companies are saying to me that they will pull off the roads. There are potholes, the roads are decaying, falling in. I've been enquiring to get salt. In Killeshin and Knockbeg, there are 500 kids going of a frosty morning on it. It's a deathtrap.

"If you have a problem salting roads, should we take on an extra truck?" he asked.

He was speaking at the annual revenue budget meeting of Laois County Council.

The CEO John Mulholland answered.

"The development levy is about €2,000 per property. The funds go back to the capital programme, not to maintenance," he said.