IN PICTURES: Mountmellick Christmas Tree lights up

A famous Irish Christmas tree has lit up again in Laois this festive season thanks to a loyal local community.
The 60 foot tall Mountmellick Christmas tree with its moving light sequences attracts visitors all over the Christmas season.
Last Friday it lit up just in time for the Late Late Toy Show.
Many chose to watch it online - see the video on our website - but many also wrapped up to see it light up in person.
See our photographs by Diarmuid O'Connor.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.