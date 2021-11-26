Laois Fine Gael tributes to deceased former Town Councillor

The Mountmellick Fine Gael colleagues of the late Ollie Payne have paid warm tributes to him as a friend and a hard worker for the Laois town.

Deputy Charlie Flanagan said that Ollie was "a strong voice".

“It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the death of Ollie Payne. I have known Ollie Payne all my life and witnessed over decades his positive community work and efforts on behalf of the people of Mountmellick. As well as being a good friend, Ollie was an active member of the Fine Gael party and a strong voice on Mountmellick Town Council. His work on behalf of the GAA and other community groups will have a long and lasting effect.

"Ollie was most unassuming in personality and much of his community work was carried out under the radar and outside the glare of the spotlight of publicity.

"To his wife Olive and family, I offer my sincere sympathy at this time of great sadness and grief,” Dep Flanagan said.

Rosemary Whelan is a former colleague on the Mountmellick Town Council.

“I was very saddened to hear of Ollie’s passing yesterday morning. I was honoured to serve alongside Ollie for a term on Mountmellick Town Council, up until it’s abolition in 2014.

"Ollie was a proud Mountmellick man and served Mountmellick Town Council with great distinction. He was always very positive to work with a great team member and colleague. A well-respected Mountmellick man, he had great interest in the town and took pride in his community. He will be sadly missed. My sincere condolences to Olive and family," she said.

Below: Cllr Ollie Payne (back left) on the last gathering of Mountmellick Town Council in 2014 before it was disbanded.