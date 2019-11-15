Strategy launched which aims to foster integration in multicultural Laois

The first Integration Strategy for Laois was launched recently in the Parish Centre, Portlaoise by Charlie Flanagan TD, Minister for Justice and Equality.

Laois Partnership Company, and specifically the Asylum Migration and Integration Funds (AMIF)steering committee oversaw the production of Laois Integration Strategy 2019-2023 with funding received from the Department of Justice and Equality under the AIMF.

There were many partners and co-funders. These include Laois County Council, St. Stephens Green Trust, AMRI (Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland), Doras Luimí and Laois Offaly Education and Training Board.

The AMIF steering committee had a collaborative approach comprising representatives from the above organisations and also Laois Integration Network, Laois Sports Partnership, Youth Work Ireland Laois, Montague Residents and the HSE.

Catherine Cowap, Acting General Manager Laois Partnership Company said: “This strategy offers a wonderful opportunity for Laois to ensure that migrants are fully integrated into the wider society of Laois.”

