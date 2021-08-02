PHOTOS: Laois dog rescuers share sad photos of mistreated dog needing home

Laois dog rescuers Cara Rescue Dogs have pulled the hearts out of everyone on social media this Bank Holiday Monday with a story of a dog needing a caring home.

American Staffordshire Kilo begun life as a loved puppy but when his owner became unwell he was taken in by someone and fell into a dangerous situation.

Kilo rescued himself, and now is available 'free to a good home".

The dog charity says that the incident is being investigated by An Garda Síochana.

Read their account below and view their photos of Kilo (before as a happy puppy and now requiring medical care).

"Kilos owner got him as a puppy in 2018. He was only a few weeks old. Cute as a button and ever so playful and friendly. Kilo was very well taken care of, he received his vaccinations, microchip and was given nourishing food every day. But most of all he was Loved. He lived with 2 other much smaller dogs and they all got along brilliantly.

"Earlier this year Kilos owner had some serious medical problems arise. They underwent an operation which left them unable to look after Kilos physical needs. He was fully grown by then and as you can imagine very strong. It was decided Kilo would benefit long term with someone that was able to give him the time and attention he needed. This decision was not easy for his owner. So, instead of free to good home to a stranger, Kilo was given to someone they knew. That was in April of this year. The new owner agreed if it was not working out they would return Kilo to his original owner.

"Fast forward 2.5 months to July of this year. Kilo was found alone after he staggered into a small shop covered in lacerations, bleeding, filthy and his ribs showing. He could barely stand. He was offered water which he drank all of and more. He was in a bad way.

"His microchip led us back to his original owner. When we contacted them and the story unfolded it was discovered the person in which they entrusted Kilo with had given him away. The place Kilo ended up in the past few months had kept Kilo chained up outside. Other dogs on the premises regularly fought with him. The full details of this are being investigated by the Garda.

Somehow Kilo managed to chew, crawl his way out, he sustained a lot of injuries inside his mouth which we believe were from chewing whatever chain/ rope / enclosure he was kept in. And that's when he arrived at the small shop.

"Before knowing anything about Kilo or his history, when I arrived to the shop and saw Kilo I approached with caution, but Kilo simply landed his big head into my lap and looked up with his infected eyes as much as to say "help me", My heart sank for this big soft boy. It was clearly obvious he had not a bad bone in him.

"Kilo was taken straight to Vetcare where his wounds were addressed and he was given a full check up. His face is so swollen he was almost unrecognisable. Both eyes are badly infected. His face covered in cuts and marks.

"Kilos original owner cried uncontrollably when we contacted them. They could not believe what had happened. They genuinely felt he was happily living with the person. They had,had some earlier updates but as stated above they themselves are in very delicate medical condition. They have been more than compliant with us and have surrendered Kilo into our care As well as giving full consent to post this. Understandably they feel responsible but genuinely thought they were handing him to someone they could trust. Not a stranger.

Kilo is still in the care of Vetcare.

"He had projectile hemorrhage bleeding for 12 hours. He was dripped and monitored all weekend. Today he is feeling much better and the bleeding has stopped. He will hopefully discharged this week.

We are heartbroken for this big soft boy. He did not deserve this. His original owner was also betrayed in their vulnerable medical state to be lied to and have trust broken in such a disgusting way.

"Kilo will need a very loving home, with someone that has good experience, a love for and appreciation of his breed. He is an American Staffordshire bull terrier, And a pure sweetheart. He has no issue with other friendly dogs and loves everyone he meets. Please message the page if you feel you can offer him long term foster care/ forever home.

"We have assured his original owner that Kilo will never be ill-treated again and live the life they had intended for him. We also thank them for their cooperation."

The pictures show Kilo as a healthy puppy and now bloodied and injured. Vets giving him a bath photographed the filthy water which is a mixture of dirt and blood.

"He will be happy again," say Cara Rescue Dogs.

To support the rescue charity or see more about how to adopt or foster a dog, check their website here.