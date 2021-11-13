Heather and friends have a delightful evening in store for your in Portlaoise

Dunamaise Arts Centre is delighted to host a very special concert featuring Mezzo Soprano Heather Fogarty with special guest George Hutton (The Five Irish Tenor's and currently touring with Phil Coulter) accompanied by Laois composer and performer Piano Man Tom Conroy.

The November performance will include a mixture of genres performed by the Portlaoise native singer Heather Fogarty with special guest singer-songwriter George Hutton who toured the US with Heather in 2019 and Irish composer and performer Piano Man Tom (Tom Conroy) whom Heather performs regularly with in the enchanting Ballyfin Demesne.

Heather derives from an artistic Laois background with late great grandmother and Timahoe women Molly Lalor who was well known around the Laois area for her virtuosic fiddle playing. Heather’s late grandfather and Ballyroan man Frank Fogarty was also majorly involved in the arts of Laois, he was known for his anonymous playwright and immaculate tailoring.

Heather followed in her grandparents steps and began singing lessons at the age of 9 years of age at The Laois School of Music with Patricia Finnegan Newell. Awarded a music scholarship for her second level education to St. Finian’s College Mullingar through the Schola Cantorum, Heather continued her musical studies with an emphasis on classical and liturgical music. After graduating from St. Finian’s Heather completed a 4-year BA in vocal studies at The Royal Irish Academy of Music. In 2014 Heather was awarded the very first Julia Trench Bursary for classical music students from the midlands.

Since graduation, Heather has toured all over Germany and The USA recorded and performed in Bulgaria and Brazil with different companies including Columbia Artists, Luebeck choir academy, and GFD Promotions. The tours included a variety of genres including Classical, Classical-Crossover, Musical Theatre and folk.

Tickets for the concert on Friday, November 19 are priced €20 and on sale from Dunamaise Arts Centre Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355 or online at Dunamaise.ie . Please note that Dunamaise Arts Centre follows Covid-19 Regulations and Guidelines set out by the HSE.