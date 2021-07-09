Rebound in Covid-19 continues in Laois where Portlaoise is the hotspot

There is evidence Covid-19's rebound in Laois where all three local areas have experience a rise in cases but Portlaoise now has a rate well above the rising national average.

Ireland's health authorities have published a second set of local area statistics for the virus since the cyber attack forced a suspension of the weekly practice in the middle of May.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) figures as published on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub breakdown covers the period from June 22 to July 5.

It shows that there were 57 new cases in the Portlaoise area in the two weeks covered. The LEA rate per 100,000 population was 179.3 which is well above the Republic of Ireland rate per 100k of 121.8.

It also marks a rise on the two weeks to June 28 when there were 43 new cases giving an incidence rate of 135.2 per 100 k. The incidence rate for Ireland was 98.9 per 100k by June 28.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill. It borders Kilkenny.

The situation is also changing for the worse in the other two Laois LEAs.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen LEA show that there were 19 new cases in two weeks giving a rate of 67.6 per 100k. This contrasts to 16 new cases in the two weeks to June 28 when the population incidence of 56.9 per 100k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. Apart from the two big towns, it includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The best Covid-19 situation in Laois is in the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA though the situation has worsened there also.

A total of eight people tested positive in the two weeks to July 5 giving an incidence of 32.2 per 100 k. In the 14 days to June 28 there were less than 5 cases in the LEA while the rate per 100k pop was also less than 5 cases per 100k.

The district is less populated than the others. With 24,807 people it includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny. MORE BELOW LINK.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois show 86 new confirmed infections to July 5 giving an incidence of 101.5 per 100k. The five day moving average was seven new cases a day.

This contrasts with 63 new cases in the two weeks to June 28 giving an incidence of 74.4 per 100 k.

There were 5,605 cases nationally in the 14 days to July 5 giving an incidence of 117.7 per 100k. This contrasts with 4,708 new cases nationally in the two weeks to June 28 giving a incidence of 98.9 per 100k.

HSPC figures in Laois for the two weeks to July 8 show that there were 88 new cases in the county since June 24 over the period giving an incidence of 103.9 per 100k.

There were 6,034 officially confirmed cases of the disease in all 26 counties over the same period giving a national incidence of 126.7 per 100k.

The national incidence to midnight of May 12 just before the cyber attack was 129.3 per 100 k due to 6,159 new cases in the previous 14 days. The daily average is 482 a day over five days.

The current figures show that close contact with a confirmed case make up nearly 60% of cases while travel has risen as a cause by 2% for just 7% of infections.

As of 8am July 8 there were 58 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 17 are in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has warned about the impact of the Delta strain of the virus. Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, appealed to the public.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in our community and as we come into weekend, it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to the public health advice to stop the spread of the disease.

“If you are not yet fully vaccinated and you plan to socialise, please do so safely and meet outdoors. Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance.

“If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend, make sure to arrange a test as soon as possible and don’t put it off until Monday to contact your GP or attend a testing centre,” he said.

MORE BELOW LINK.

The HSPC advises that the cyber attack is still having an impact on data. It says the May 14 incident has prevented the routine notification of cases, associated deaths and outbreaks of COVID-19 to Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) system.

As an interim measure, provisional epidemiological reports will be prepared based on the information captured by the HSE COVID Care Tracker.

The HSPC says that as soon as all COVID-19 surveillance systems are restored, surveillance staff in laboratories, the Departments of Public Health and HPSC will work together to retrospectively collate and validate COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths diagnosed and/or notified during this period.