Laois community group cancel Christmas party due to Covid-19 surge

2019 was the last time the community was able to hold a celebration for its senior citizens.
A plan to hold a Christmas party for the senior citizens in Clonasee has had to be abandoned due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.
The annual Social Service dinner for all people over 65 was scheduled for December 5 after having being cancelled in 2020. However, in a not to the community the 2021 has also fallen foul of the disease.
"Due to the concern of the very high numbers, regarding Covid, and, in consultation with the health and safety of all attending the committee have decided to cancel the Christmas party on December 5.
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Our intention is to hold the party later in the new year. We hope by then the conditions will have improved," they said.
The decision was reached by committee members John Callaghan, Maura O’Gorman, Mary Rose Corbet.
The incidence of Covid-19 has surged in Laois in recent weeks.
