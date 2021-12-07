Man had Stanley knife in waiting area of hospital in Laois

A man had a knife in a waiting area of Portlaoise hospital, the District Court heard last week. Patrick Carthy, 46, of Ballintotty, Nenagh was charged with possession of a knife at the psychiatric unit of the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise on November 9, 2018.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Carthy was in the waiting area of the hospital when Gardaí attended. He was asked to empty his pockets. There was an unopened Stanley knife in his jacket, with a blade.
Appearing for Mr Carthy, solicitor Michael Byrne said that Mr Carthy was seeking admission to the psychiatric unit. He was using the knife for self harm and had a history of self harm.
He had severe mental illness and was bi polar schizophrenic.
The court heard he was on remand at the moment. He was sentenced to one month in the Midlands Prison.
