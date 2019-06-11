Deaths in Laois - June 11, 2019

Fintan Doran - Killeshin

The death took place on Monday, June 10 of Fintan Doran of Clontarf, Dublin and Keelogue, Killeshin.

Eircom retired. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. A beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Teresa, sons Eamonn and Martin, daughters Maebh and Síle, daughters-in-law Sally and Deirdre, sons-in-law Charles and Paul, grandchildren Grace, Oscar, Samuel, Cian and Aoife, and wider circle of family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Clontarf for 10am Mass followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.



Jim McCormack - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, June 8 of Jim McCormack of Shankill, Dublin and late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Portlaoise, and the Courts Service.

At Blackrock Clinic. Husband of Hazel and father of Mark, Peter, Sheila and Ronald, granddad of Rachel, Jordan, Jayne, Hannah, Oscar, Harry, Emily, Jack, Rebecca and the late Thomas Ethan and great-grandad of Theo. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family and many friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Tuesday from 8pm to 9.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Aaron Kelly-Gorman - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 7 of Aaron Kelly-Gorman of Cherrygrove, Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Michael Gorman and Fiona Kelly, brothers Brandon Noah, Junaid, and sisters Cloe and Aisha, grandparents Fint and Anne, Frances Kelly, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Craig.

Reposing at his grandparents residence at Cherrygrove from 3pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

William Thompson - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, June 9 of William (Bill) Thompson of Fr. Connor Crescent, Mountrath.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Dan, sister-in-law Sheila, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30amto St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Margaret Holland - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, June 8 of Margaret Holland (née Lawless) of Glenall Rock Road, Borris-in-Ossory, and formerly of Trumera, Mountrath

Peacefully, at the General Hospital Naas, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Seamus, sadly missed by her children Seamus and Sara, grandchildren Cameron, Erika and Seb, daughter-in-law Jude and Patrick, brothers Pat, John and Matt, sisters Mary and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home Glenall Rock Road on Sunday and Monday evening from 6pm, with rosary both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Margaret O'Connor - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, June 8 of Margaret (Rita) O'Connor (née McDonald) of Roskelton, Mountrath, and formally of Rossbawn, Ballaghmore.

Suddenly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dan, and her brother Willie. Deeply regretted by her loving family Eilish, Daniel, Mairead and Annie, grandchildren Conor, Lilly, Rosie, Caoimhe, Oisín, Niamh, Conall, Jack and Ellie, brothers Jimmy and John, sisters Kathleen, Marian and Agnes, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Roskelton on Sunday evening from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday evening at 7pm to St. Fintan's Church Raheen, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm, followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Byrne - Ballyfin

The death took place on Saturday, June 8 of Daniel Byrne of O’Moore's Forest, Ballyfin.

Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen and family, Pat, Danny, Roísín and Anthony, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Monday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Tuesday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.