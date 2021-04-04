Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, April 4, 2021

Kathleen Humphries - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, April 3 of Kathleen Humphries (née Higgins) at Maryfield Nursing Home, Chapelizod, Dublin 20.

Late of 13, Great Western Villas Phibsborough, Dublin and Grattan Street, Portlaoise. Peacefully, in her sleep at Maryfield.

She was a mother, greatly loved and treasured. Her children, Ethel, Gerard, Matt, and Colm and their loved ones Gwen, Sandra and Fintan know that a part of them goes with her. She will be greatly missed. Kathleen is mourned also by three generations of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, former neighbours, fellow residents at Maryfield and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Kathleen.

Kathleen has returned to Colm and Fintan’s home at Maynooth. She will be removed to Maryfield on Monday evening and her funeral Mass will take place there on Tuesday at 11am.

The liturgy will be livestreamed at https://churchmedia.tv/camerachapelizod

Kathleen will be buried after Mass beside her parents and brothers at St Peter & Paul Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Jim Hyland - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, April 3 of Jim Hyland of The Sawmills, Ballybrittas, and formerly of Rathfeston, Geashill, County Offaly.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of the late Attracta. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, daughters Deirdre, Finnuala, Anita and Thelma, brother Ned, sister Quennie, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Easter Monday at 11.15am (travelling via the village) arriving St Paul's Church, Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Emo. People are welcome to stand the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Jim's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Philomena Cass - Ballinakill

The death took place on Friday, April 2 Philomena Cahill (nee Cass) of Monkton Row, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow and late of Aughnacross, Ballinakill.

Peacefully at St. Vincents Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick. Phil will be sadly missed by her daughters Breda Newsome (Wicklow) and Ann-Marie McNamee (Mullingar), Sons-in-Law Liam and Jim, Grandchildren Laura, Joseph, Helen, Sean and Emma, Brothers Willie and Joe, Sister Mary and late sister Peggy, Sisters-in-Law, Nephews, Nieces, relatives , neighbours and friends.

Remains leaving Coadys Funeral Home Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny at 1.15pm on Sunday for a private family funeral In St. Laserians Church Knock, Ballinakill followed by burial in Ballinakill cemetry.