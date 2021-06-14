Death Notices for Laois - Monday, June 14, 2021

Denis O'Connor - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, June 14 of Denis (Dor) O'Connor of Kilmurry, Stradbally.



Peacefully, in the company of his loving family and friends, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents and brother Liam. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Andy, sister Kathleen, sister in law Anne, nephew John and his wife Ciara and grandnephew Eoin. The family would like to thank their neighbours Patrick, Louise and Austin, also Sister Ann Devine, public health nurses and Dr. Lawlor for their generosity, support and help, especially during his illness.

Reposing at his residence from 7pm on Monday and Tuesday from 12 noon. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place with up to 50 attending in the church. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, The Heath, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/the-heath-webcam/ Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. Social distancing to be observed at all times please.

Nora Byrne - Wolfhill

The death took place on Thursday, June 10 of of Nora Byrne (née Condron) of Dundrum, Dublin and Wolfhill.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstowm and while in the presence of her family, Nora, beloved wife of the late Eddie and much-loved mother of Helen and the late Marguerite. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons-in-law David and Eamonn, adored grandchildren Aoife, Sarah, David, Katie, Garret and great-granddaughter Daisy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a private funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday morning in the Church of the Holy Cross, Main Street, Dundrum. Live streaming of the funeral Mass can be viewed.

Nora’s Funeral Cortège is expected to pass residence on Tuesday morning at 12:45pm. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.



