Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, July 22, 2021

Anna Kavanagh - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, July 21 of Anna Kavanagh (née Bambrick), Skirteen, Monasterevin, Kildare / Stradbally, Laois.



Predeceased by her brother Joe. Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Michael, Brian, Paul, Sandra and Elaine, Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Peter, daughter in law Caroline, partners, grandchildren,great grandchildren, brothers Fran, John and Tony, sister Lena, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her home on Friday July 23 at 10.20am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 11am requiem Mass, which can be viewed on the parish web cam. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Noeleen Whelan - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Wednesday, July 21 of Noeleen Whelan (née McDonald), Ballinree, Barrowhouse, Athy, Kildare / Laois



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.

Wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Addie. Deeply regretted by her loving children Anna, Pat, John, Michael, Mary, Ned, Noelle and Lucia, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence at 6.30pm on Friday evening (23rd July) to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse, for prayers at 7pm (limited to 50 people). Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday morning July 24 limited to 50 people. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Martin Rohan - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, July 20 of Martin Rohan, Raggetstown, Ballinakill, Laois



Deeply regretted by his loving sister Lily, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his brother Paddy. Due to current Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Funeral Mass is on Thursday July 22 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, Laois, (max 50 people) and can be viewed on this link https://www.ballinakillknockparish.com/. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.

May Comerford - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, July 18 of May Comerford (nee Carroll), Knockaroo, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mick). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving children, daughters Betty (Collins) and Doreen (Keaney), sons John and Pat, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, A private family Funeral Mass will take place (Max 50 people in the Church). May's funeral leaving Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, this Wednesday morning July 21st at 10.30am arriving at Knockaroo Church (Eircode R32 F886) for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c and will be live streamed on the borrisinossoryparishonline Facebook page, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the church yard or in the cemetery, with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Tom Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, July 19 of Tom Lalor, St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, daughter Ann-Marie, cherished grandchildren Harley and Bellarose, brothers Joe and Donal, and Eamonn . sisters Claire and Margaret, son in law Blaine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all his former colleagues in GAA and Golfing circles.

Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning. Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, his funeral, with limited family, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Friends are welcome to attend the cemetery for burial.