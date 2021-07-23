Death Notices for Laois - Friday, July 23, 2021

John Collier - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, July 22 of John Collier, Prospect House, Durrow, Laois.



Suddenly but peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the ICU unit in Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen (Delaney), family members, great neighbours and kind friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow on Saturday July 24 from 5pm followed by removal to St. Tighernach's Church, Cullohill Saturday evening arriving for 8pm. In accordance with HSE guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) will take place on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Bernadette Mitchell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 21 of Bernadette Mitchell, River Court, Portlaoise, late of Stradbally Road, Portlaoise,

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Winifred. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Marian, Agnes, Theresa, and Una, brothers Kevin, Thomas, and Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, the funeral, with limited family, will take place at 3 pm on Saturday July 24 in St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Friends are welcome to attend the cemetery for burial.

Anna Kavanagh - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, July 21 of Anna Kavanagh (née Bambrick), Skirteen, Monasterevin, Kildare / Stradbally, Laois.



Predeceased by her brother Joe. Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Michael, Brian, Paul, Sandra and Elaine, Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Peter, daughter in law Caroline, partners, grandchildren,great grandchildren, brothers Fran, John and Tony, sister Lena, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her home on Friday July 23 at 10.20am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 11am requiem Mass, which can be viewed on the parish web cam. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Noeleen Whelan - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Wednesday, July 21 of Noeleen Whelan (née McDonald), Ballinree, Barrowhouse, Athy, Kildare / Laois



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.

Wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Addie. Deeply regretted by her loving children Anna, Pat, John, Michael, Mary, Ned, Noelle and Lucia, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence at 6.30pm on Friday evening (23rd July) to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse, for prayers at 7pm (limited to 50 people). Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday morning July 24 limited to 50 people. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Martin Rohan - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, July 20 of Martin Rohan, Raggetstown, Ballinakill, Laois



Deeply regretted by his loving sister Lily, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his brother Paddy. Due to current Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Funeral Mass is on Thursday July 22 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, Laois, (max 50 people) and can be viewed on this link https://www.ballinakillknockparish.com/. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.