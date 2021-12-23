Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, December 23, 2021

Michael (Mick) Ryan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, December 22 of Michael (Mick) Ryan of Lyrogue, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Nellie, sadly missed by his sister Sarah (McManus), nieces Marion, Lisa and Ellen, nephews Michael, Eamonn and Sean, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Lyrogue) on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady Queen of the Universe, Errill, followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

Oliviea Greene - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 26 of Oliviea O'Reilly (née Greene) of 53 Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise.



Predeceased by her father Mickey. Beloved mother of Chloe, Jason, Dillon and Charlie. Much loved daughter of Helen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise at 12 midday. Interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/

Paddy Kehoe

The death took place on Wednesday, December 22 of Paddy Kehoe of of Springhill, Carlow and Laois.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Beloved husband of Sinead and adored father of Danny and Jack. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their families, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends, especially his bros and good friends in the biker community.

Removal from his home, Springhill, (Eircode R93 K5P1) on Sunday (St Stephen’s Day) at 12.30pm to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Zdzaslaw Gronowski - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, December 21 of Zdzaslaw Gronowski of Bianconi Way, Portlaoise.



Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving son Tomasz, daughters Katarzyna, Sylwia, Edtya and Honorata, and all his extended family.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Prayers will be recited at 7pm. Cremation will take place on Friday. A memorial Mass for Zdzaslaw will take place at a later date, in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise.

Billy Coogan - Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, December 21 of Billy Coogan of 33 Leylandii Drive, Ballylinan and Athy.



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late John-Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lelia, sons Padraig and Liam, daughter Yvonne, brother John, sister Mary, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Michelle and Mairead, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Dinah Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 21 of Dinah Dunne (née Keenan) of Pattison Estate, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, son Edward, daughter Edel, grandchildren Madison, Muireann, Alex and Max, sister Maura O'Loughlin, St. Brigid's Portlaoise, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Sheila Curry - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, December 21 of Sheila Curry (née Sydes) of Ballinacor, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, and late of Glenbower, Mountrath.

Suddenly, but peacefully, at her daughter Caroline's home. Beloved wife of the late Martin, loving mother of Caroline Phelan, and granny to Sue Anne, Martin, Anthony and Theresa. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Raymond, brother Dick, niece, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Kevin's Church, Killaveney, Tinahely, on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation Service at 2.15pm at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin. Funeral Mass will be streamed on http://kilaveneyparish.ie/ . Cremation Service will be streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/