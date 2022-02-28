Search

28 Feb 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, February 28, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, February 28, 2022

Margaret Foyle - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 26 of Margaret Foyle of Clonterry, Mountmellick. 

Peacefully, in her 88th year, in St Vincent's Nursing Home Mountmellick. Beloved wife of the late Tom Foyle. She will be sadly missed by her sons, James, Patrick and Thomas, together with their spouses, her grandchildren, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7:30. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be lived streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Patrick Whelan - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, February 26 of Patrick (Paddy) Whelan of Corrig, Portarlington and formerly of Kingswood, Dublin 24.

Unexpectedly at his residence. Predeceased by his loving daughter Debbie and adoring grandchildren Trevor and Killian. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughters Katrina and Caroline, sons-in-law Troy and Steven, grandchildren Rebecca, Adam, Bradley and Ben, sister Joan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

John McGinley - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, February 25 of John McGinley of Grange Hall, Mountmellick, and formerly of Grattan Park, Greystones and Letterkenny, Donegal.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family following a brief illness.

Predeceased by his loving wife Georgina and son John, brothers Dan, Willie, sisters Tessie, Maureen and Una. Deeply loved and missed by his partner Bridget, son Danny, daughter Róisín, daughter-in-law Siobhán, son-in-law Jim. Devoted Grandad to Matthew, Hannah, Lauren, Jack. Sadly missed by brother Charlie and sisters Róisín and Margaret and the McGinley and Campbell families and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Sarsfield Street, Mountmellick on Saturday from 5pm with recital of the Rosary at 6.30pm and also on Sunday at 11am to 2pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick. Burial in Redford Cemetery in Greystones, Co. Wicklow for 3.30pm. 

John funeral can be lived streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

 

 

