Death Notices for Laois - Friday, July 8, 2022

Bridget Hill - Clonaslee

The death took place on Thursday, July 8 of Bridget (Bridgie) Hill (née Conroy) of Riverview, Ballyfarrell, Clonaslee, and formerly of Cush, Clonaslee, London, Geashill, Co. Offaly and Manchester.

Peacefully at her residence, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bernard and grandson Brendan. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, Vivian (UK), John (Wales), Brian (UK), Una (Clonaslee), Michael (UK) and Yvonne (Shanahoe). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Lyndsey, Karen, Hayley, Karl and Jessica, great-grandchildren Lucy, Sophie and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her sisters Eileen (Clonaslee), Mae (USA) and Nora (USA), brothers Tom (Clonaslee), Tim (Killoughey), Bill (UK) and Jim (UK), sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. Bridget's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting county Laois.

William Rigney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, July 7 of William (Bill) Rigney of 62 Beechwood Drive and late of Mountain View, Dunleer and Lacha, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Joan (née Delaney) and their infant son Paul. Sadly missed by his partner Margaret, children John, Elizabeth, Liam, Martina, Declan, Caroline, Lorraine, Bernadette, Martin, Aidan, Celina and Mary, his 25 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Josie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, all the Cassidy family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at 62 Beechwood Drive (Eircode A92 TR80) on Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 4pm.

Removal on Sunday evening at 7pm walking to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

Evening Prayers and Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.dunleerparish.ie.

Sydney Pallin - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, July 8 of Sydney Pallin of Oldtown House, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully. Husband of the late Georgina (nee Bennett). He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, Victor, Shirley, Telly and Ruby, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Service on Saturday in St. Michael and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix, at 2.30 pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

In the interest of safety, please adhere to Covid guidelines.



Elizabeth Duffy - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Wednesday, July 6 of Elizabeth Duffy (née Brophy) of Ballyadden, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully in the company of her loving family. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Frank, by her sons and daughters, Pat, James, Christine, Mary Frances and Francis John, daughter in law Mary, son in law Paul, partner Eoin, grandchildren Oisín, Aoibhinn, Síomha, Grace, Aoife and Alice, brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Christine's residence R32AW71, Courtwood, from 4pm on Friday evening until 8pm and on Saturday from 4pm with recital of the rosary at 8pm. House private on Sunday morning, please. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Rath, for 2pm Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in the new cemetery Emo. Elizabeth's Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

John Egan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 6 of John Egan of Dublin Rd., Portlaoise and late of Rhode and Clonark, Co. Roscommon.

Peacefully at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband to Anne and cherished father to Karen and Adrian. Grandfather to Adam, Chloe and Caleb. Daughter in law Janice. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Breda, Kathleen, and Hilda, brother Padraig, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former Colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 1 pm. Service may be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Nancy Whelan - Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, July 5 of Nancy (Anne) Whelan (née Rowan) of Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan.



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her brothers Paddy and Bill. Much-loved mother of Mary, Anne, Dermot and Joseph, grandchildren Colin, Carol, Mark, Hayley and Bradley, great grandchildren Katie, Bailey, Beau, Stanley, Jude, Shelby, Kemi and Lola, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Tina, brothers John and Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Nancy will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, Eircode: R14 NX80 on Thursday, 7th July, from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Friday morning, 8th July, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, Co Laois, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rita Culliton - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 5 of Rita Culliton (née Peake) of No.1 Grange Hall and Castlebrack, Killeigh, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her devoted husband Joe. Sadly missed by her children Patrick, Cecelia, Liam, Barbara, Donal, Una, Adrian, Noeleen and Mary, her grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Billy, Dominic and Brendan, sisters Claire and Celia, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her daughter Cecelia’s home in Castlebrack (Eircode R35AR29) from 5pm on Friday. Recital of the Rosary on Friday evening at 9pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Eamonn Culliton’s “Camino for Cancer Research”, fundraising for Irish Cancer Society.

Richard Dillon - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, July 5 of Richard (Dick) Dillon of 21 Woodview, Stradbally.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his loving son Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Kate, daughters, Mary and Rose-Ann, sons, Martin, Billy and John, his adored grandchildren and extended Dillon family, great neighbours and his many, many friends.

Dick will repose at his home from 4pm, on Wednesday 6th July with Rosary Recital at 8pm Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Thursday evening for Reception Prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 8th July, at 11am and afterwards Dick will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.



Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/dickdillon

Frank Roddy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, July 4 of Frank Roddy of Well Rd, Portlaoise and Strokestown, Roscommon.



Peacefully at his home with his loving wife Mary by his side. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Bernard, Vincent, Martin and Michael, sisters Bridie, Theresa, and Antoinette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and and many friends.

Reposing at his residence from Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to Newlands Crematorium.