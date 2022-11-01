Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Eugene McLoughlin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, November 31 of Eugene (Hughie) McLoughlin of 63 Lakeglen, Portlaoise, and late of Cloghan, Co. Offaly.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. At St James Hospital Dublin. Beloved husband of Patsy and dearly loved father to Eugene, Imelda, Trisha, and Yvonne. Predeceased by his granddaughter April. Cherished grandfather to Danielle, Shane, Aaron, Tamzin, Jack, Amber, Emily Anna, Ava-Jade, Dylan, and Ellie. Deeply regretted by his son in law Danny, Mark, and Jamie. Brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces. relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at Ss Peter and Paul's church for 12 noon requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery, Portlaoise.

Dominic Cooper - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 31 of Dominic (Dom) Cooper, formerly of 28 Emmett Terrace Mountmellick, 56 Clanmalire Portarlington and currently of 9 Ash Grove Mountmellick.

Peacefully in Portlaoise hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving mother Mary, stepfather Joe and nephew John. Sadly missed by his daughter Nicolle his grandchildren Amber and Scott Nicolle's partner Stephen and her mother Veronica, his partner Rona and her children Erin and Daragh, Rona's parents and grandchildren, his brothers John, Bernard, Ignatius, Jim, Eugene, Patrick, Noel and Damien his sister in laws, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and his extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Noreen Garry - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 30 of Noreen Garry (née Brophy) of Ballykeane, Geashill, and formerly of Ballyclider, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Niall, Paul, Garrett and William, brother Matt, sisters Ann and Marie, daughters-in-law Ellen, Jennifer, Carol and Mary, grandchildren Hannah, Eva, Jamesey, Muireann, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Seán, Meabh and Conor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode R35 V189) on Monday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Tuesday evening from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11:15am arriving St Mary's Church, Raheen, Geashill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Noreen's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-raheen

James Heffernan - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 30 of James (Jim) Heffernan of Paddock, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was also known for his DJ days at L.C.R. Radio for his show “Jim’s Country and Western Show”. He will be sadly missed by his wife Ellie, sons Michael and Jason, daughters Mary and Karen, son-in-law Bob, sisters Mary, Lilly, Anne and Margaret, brother s Paddy, Joe, Anthony, Lazzie and Thomas, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Edmund’s Church Castletown (eircode R32KT22), for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath.

Ellen Bannon - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, October 30 of Ellen (Nellie) Bannon (née McGrath) of Oldtown, Errill.



Greatly missed by her son Donal and her sisters Angela (Campion) and Nan (O'Keefe), sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney (R32 NY24) on Tuesday evening from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in The Church of Our Lady Queen of The Universe, Errill at 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill.