Fired up Castletown off the mark in Laois Senior hurling championship opener

LAOIS SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP A ROUND 1

Castletown 2-17

Rosenallis 0-18

Castletown opened their Laois SHC campaign with a hard-fought win over Rosenallis in O’Moore Park on Saturday evening.

Trailing at half time and struggling for form, especially in front of goal, they moved through the gears in the second half and ran out worthy winners.

Ben Reddin’s early goal had given them the advantage in the opening ten minutes, but Rosenallis eventually reeled them in, thanks to some fine shooting from Ronan Murray and Donagh Callaly.

Conor Phelan kept Castletown ticking over with a couple of nice points but a run of three points without reply either side of the water break had Rosenallis back level.

They just about shaded the rest of the half too, with a late double from Castletown’s John Gaughan keeping them hot on their heels, 0-10 to 1-6 the score in Rosenallis’ favour at the break.

Joe Phelan drew Castletown level on the restart but a Brian Fitzpatrick double kept Rosenallis ahead. Castletown needed to get something going and they finally managed it in the 41st minute, as Conor Phelan’s third point was the catalyst for a much-improved performance.

Tadgh Cuddy and Shane Phelan added another point apiece before Joe Phelan set Ben Reddin up for his second goal. Another point apiece for each team left four in it at the second water break, 2-12 to 0-14.

Rosenallis got back within two on a couple of occasions, but Castletown finished the game out impressively with three unanswered points from Tadgh Cuddy, Ben Reddin and Loughlin Hegarty to wrap up the victory.

CASTLETOWN

Scorers: Ben Reddin 2-1, Tadgh Cuddy 0-5, Conor Phelan 0-3, Aaron Gaughan 0-2 (0-1 free, 0-1 65), John Gaughan 0-2, Martin Phelan 0-1, Joe Phelan 0-1, Shane Phelan 0-1, Loughlin Hegarty 0-1.

Team: John Paul Bennett; Martin Reddin, Evan Cuddy, Daire Tobin; Eoin Peters, Ryan Mullaney, Michael Cuddy; Shane Phelan, Shane Cuddy; John Gaughan, Ben Reddin, Conor Phelan; Joe Phelan, Martin Phelan, Aaron Gaughan. Subs: Tadgh Cuddy for A Gaughan (36 mins), Loughlin Hegarty for J Gaughan (40 mins), Kieran Phelan for M Cuddy (62 mins)

ROSENALLIS

Scorers: Ronan Murray 0-5, Brian Fitzpatrick 0-5 (0-3 frees), Donagh Callaly 0-3, John O'Loughlin 0-2, Stephen Kelly 0-1 (free), Marcus Redmond 0-1.

Team: Stephen Kelly; John Maher, Marcus Redmond, Ruaidhri C Fennell; Fiachra C Fennell, Cathal C Fennell, Conor Cosgrove; John Lennon, Joey Shelly; Ronan Murray, John O'Loughlin, Thomas Keating; Donagh Callaly, Brian Fitzpatrick, Charlie Friel. Subs: Sean Dunne for Fitzpatrick (blood sub, 12-15 mins)

Referee: Padraig Dunne (Colt)