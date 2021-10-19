Search

19/10/2021

Draws made for semi finals of Laois senior football championship

Following on from Emo's win over Graiguecullen in the last of the Laois senior football championship quarter finals on Tuesday night, the draw for the semi finals have been made.

County champions Portarlington will take on Emo while Portlaoise will go up against Ballyroan-Abbey for a place in the senior football showpiece.

The games will take place in O'Moore Park on Sunday October 31 and will form a double header of action at Laois GAA HQ.

The four quarter finals provided plenty of entertainment and it will be interesting to see who can come through the semi final line up and advance to the final on Sunday November.

Click the links below to relive the quarter final action.

Hosey fires Emo to senior football semi final as Graigue left rocked by hectic finish

LAOIS SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER FINAL

Powerful second half propels Ballyroan-Abbey to Laois senior football semi finals

LAOIS SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER FINAL

Bench power fires Portlaoise back to semi final stage after extra time thriller

LAOIS SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER FINAL

County champions Portarlington comfortably book their place back in the last four

LAOIS SENIOR FOOTBALL QUARTER FINAL

