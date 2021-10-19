Draws made for semi finals of Laois senior football championship

Following on from Emo's win over Graiguecullen in the last of the Laois senior football championship quarter finals on Tuesday night, the draw for the semi finals have been made.
County champions Portarlington will take on Emo while Portlaoise will go up against Ballyroan-Abbey for a place in the senior football showpiece.
The games will take place in O'Moore Park on Sunday October 31 and will form a double header of action at Laois GAA HQ.
The four quarter finals provided plenty of entertainment and it will be interesting to see who can come through the semi final line up and advance to the final on Sunday November.
Click the links below to relive the quarter final action.
43 Borris Road in Portlaoise, one of 12 Laois houses bought by CPO by Laois County Council with another 8 in the process.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.