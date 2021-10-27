Laois GAA club claim Leinster Scor title

Noel Stapleton, Senan Moran, Alain Carroll, Brian Ryan and Sophie Ryan
A Laois GAA club will go on the hunt of All Ireland Scor glory next month after they recently won the Leinster title.
Kilcavan GAA club were delighted when Noel Stapleton, Senan Moran, Alain Carroll, Brian Ryan and Sophie Ryan claimed leinster scor glory in the Ceol Uirlise section last weekend and will now move on to represent Laois and Leinster in the All Ireland final on November 20 in Bekan, the new Connacht GAA centre of excellence, just outside Clairemorris in County Mayo.
The full list of winners from the Leinster Scor finals are as follows;
Rince Foirne: Birr, Uibh Fhailí
Ceol Uirlise: Kilcavan, Laoise
Amhránaíocht Aonair: Jack Gladney, St. Mullins, Ceatharlach
Aithriseoireacht: Sheila Naughton, Blessington, Cill Mhantáin
Bailéad Ghrúpa: Ferbane, Uibh Fhailí
Nuachleas: Oldcastle, An Mhí
Tráth na gCeisteanna: Edenderry, Uibh Fhailí
Rince Seit: Bunbrosna, An Iarmhí
Teac Tom were one one of the recipients at the 2019 edition presented by Clair Byrne. Pic Michael Scully
Caitriona Ryan, Manager, Karen Chadwick, Development Officer, were present at the launch of the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.