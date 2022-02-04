Laois GAA county football double champs set for big celebration

Portarlington GAA celebrates winning the 2021 Laois GAA County Senior Football title O'Moore Park Portlaoise
Portarlington GAA club is set for a big and well earned overdue celebration of Gaelic Football success next month.
The Laois Club is coming off two great years on the playing fields picking up back to back Senior Football County Championship trophies along the way in 2021.
Due the the Covid-19 pandemic the club has never had a chance to throw a proper celebration of all that has been achieved.
Thankfully, that's all set to change.
The Portarlington GAA dinner dance takes place on Friday, March 11 in the Heritage Hotel Killenard and it sure to be a fantastic night for players, families and all associated with the club at the coalface and in the background.
Tickets are €60 per person and will be available soon from: Johnny Dunne – at 087-7657019. Gráinne McCann, Eoghan Coffey (Anvil Inn), Fiona Cox Dunne and Shaggy Leavy.
You can also contact the club directly on their Facebook messenger.
The Club adds: "An evening of celebration not to be missed, so get your tickets early!"
The club advises that it is a STRICTLY OVER 18's EVENT - ID REQUIRED.
