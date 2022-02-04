Search

05 Feb 2022

Laois GAA county football double champs set for big celebration

Laois GAA county football double champs set for big celebration

Portarlington GAA celebrates winning the 2021 Laois GAA County Senior Football title O'Moore Park Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

04 Feb 2022 9:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portarlington GAA club is set for a big and well earned overdue celebration of Gaelic Football success next month.

The Laois Club is coming off two great years on the playing fields picking up back to back Senior Football County Championship trophies along the way in 2021.

Due the the Covid-19 pandemic the club has never had a chance to throw a proper celebration of all that has been achieved.

Thankfully, that's all set to change.

The Portarlington GAA dinner dance takes place on Friday, March 11 in the Heritage Hotel Killenard and it sure to be a fantastic night for players, families and all associated with the club at the coalface and in the background.

Tickets are €60 per person and will be available soon from: Johnny Dunne – at 087-7657019. Gráinne McCann, Eoghan Coffey (Anvil Inn), Fiona Cox Dunne and Shaggy Leavy.

WATCH: Laois Next Superstar winners Dopamine's short documentary and single preview

You can also contact the club directly on their Facebook messenger.

Laois sports club sees funding opportunity in rubbish

Company applies for permission to locate bins on club grounds

The Club adds: "An evening of celebration not to be missed, so get your tickets early!"

The club advises that it is a STRICTLY OVER 18's EVENT - ID REQUIRED.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media