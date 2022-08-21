Substitute Keane the hero as Courtwood return back to last eight of SFC

Rosenallis have had the upper hand on Courtwood in both league and championship in recent times, but Eddie Kinsella's side were looking to reverse that trend in this round three clash between the sides.

In a very entertaining affar in O'Moore Park, this match ebbed and flowed both ways for almost sixty minutes. However, Courtwood managed to land the final punch, as substitute Dylan Keane's late, late goal edged them past Rosenallis and into the quarter-finals again.

Courtwood 1-15

Rosenallis 2-10

This one proved to be a slow-burner on a very warm afternoon day in O'Moore Park. It took over five minutes for the first score of the game. as both teams tried to feel each other out.

Ronan Mutray landed the opening score from a free, and then Rosenallis struck for the first of their brace of goals. Colm Poole cut in from the right-hand side and buried one low past Matthew Byron in the Courtwood goals.

Courtwood had began badly here, as they racked up the wides early doors. However, they did finally settle with main men Niall Dunne and Sean O'Flynn pointing for them.

Ronan Murray replied for Rosenallus with his second score, this time a point from play. While Niall Dunne hit back for Courtwood, Ronan Murray landed another score to keep Rosenallis three ahead.

However, Courtwood began to come to life after that. They scored four points on the trot to take the lead here, with veteran wing-back Colm Wilson charging up the field to kick over two of the four scores.

Niall Dunne grabbed the other two points for Courtwood, but a Colm Poole point meant the teams went in level at the interval on a score of 1-4 to 0-7 in O'Moore Park.

Sean O'Flynn nudged Courtwood back ahead upon the restart. Courtwood's sideline felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the build-up though when Niall Dunne went to ground in the square.

Courtwood proved underred by that and kicked another couple of points to stretch the lead. The wily Niall Donoher slotted over his first, before Dunne again put three between the teams.

However, Rosenallis responded with a lot of character. Donnagh Callaly managed to squeeze over a point despite serious Courtwood pressure, and then they scored their second goal of the game.

Colm Poole and Donnchadh Hartnett were involved in a move which resulted in Diarmuid Dooley firing low past Matthew Byron and into the back of the net.

Cian Doyle settled Courtwood down with a point from a free, but Rosenallis went ahead again through a point from substitute Jack Friel.

This game ebbed and flowed, as Courtwood retook the lead through points from Cian Doyle and Paul O'Flynn. John O'Loughlin and Fiachra C Fennell quickly cancelled that out though to give Rosenallis a one-point lead with five minutes remaining.

Courtwood came back again though. Niall Donoher sliced over a trademark score, and then Cian Doyle curled over a placed ball. Rosenallis needed their big players to step up now heading down the home stretch.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. John O'Loughlin took responsibility and squeezed over an effort from a tight angle to level the match once more.

However, just as we looked like we were heading for extra-time in O'Moore Park, more drama ensued. Courtwood went through the centre of Rosenallis' rearguard and worked a goal opportunity.

Robert Tyrell and Cian Doyle were involved in a move which saw substitute Dylan Keane free in the square. Keane pulled the trigger first time and lashed one into the back of the net.

Rosenallis went in search of an equalising goal, but all they could manage was a Diarmuid Dooley point as Courtwood advanced

********************************************

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express for full coverage

*********************************************