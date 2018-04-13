Laois children feature in brilliant GAA Go Games post match interviews

Last week saw the annual Go Games experience day in Croke Park, which featured a whole host of Laois clubs stepping on the turf at GAA Headquarters.

Afterwards, Littlewoods Ireland conducted post-match interviews with a few of the players, which featured a few Laois stars of the future. See the video below for some of the best answers you'll hear in any post-match interview!

At last week's @LittlewoodsIRL #GAAGoGames we conducted some post match interviews with the players ️ Check out how the clubs from @gaaleinster felt about their matches! pic.twitter.com/WLBpHDwQ7g — Littlewoods Ireland (@LittlewoodsIRL) April 12, 2018

---

