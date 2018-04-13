Laois children feature in brilliant GAA Go Games post match interviews

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois children feature in brilliant GAA Go Games post match interviews

Harps players having fun at the Leinster GAA Littlewoods Ireland Under 8 Go Games at Croke Park. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Last week saw the annual Go Games experience day in Croke Park, which featured a whole host of Laois clubs stepping on the turf at GAA Headquarters.

Afterwards, Littlewoods Ireland conducted post-match interviews with a few of the players, which featured a few Laois stars of the future. See the video below for some of the best answers you'll hear in any post-match interview!

---

SEE ALSO - Gallery of pictures from the Go Games finals in Croke Park