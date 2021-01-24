Leinster's Late Late Lamour steals show from Munster in Pro 14

MUNSTER passed up on a great opportunity to score a rare Guinness PRO14 victory over great rivals Leinster when succumbing on a 13-10 scoreline in their interprovincial derby at Thomond Park on Saturday night

A late try from winger Jordan Larmour, converted by Ross Byrne, with 10 minutes remaining proved crucial as Munster suffered a fifth successive defeat to their great rivals.

Munster had led 10-6 at half-time in this rescheduled fixture. The home side might well have enjoyed a bigger advantage, only for a dramatic 60 seconds just before the break.

Leading 10-3, JJ Hanrahan had a long range penalty attempt to push Munster two scores clear, only to see his attempt collide with the upright and back into play.

Leinster marched downfield with the match clock in the red and Sexton kicked his second penalty goal of the evening to leave just four points between the sides at the break.

Munster's first half try had come courtesy of Tadhg Beirne.

This was Munster's first home defeat since Leinster secured a win at Thomond Park in December 2019

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Peter O'Mahony (capt), CJ Stander. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O'Brien; Jonathan Sexton (capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Tom Clarkson, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Josh van der Flier.

REFEREE: Andrew Brace (Ireland)